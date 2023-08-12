Princeton Police blotter

A 29-year-old Lawrenceville man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop on Stockton Street Aug. 6. He was processed and released.

A Dempsey Avenue resident told police that two of his vehicles were burglarized while they were parked in the driveway and garage of his home. About $45 in property was stolen. The burglary and theft was reported Aug. 5.

A Princeton-Kingston Road resident reported the theft of his vehicle and its contents, valued at a combined $40,000, from the driveway of his home. The incident was reported Aug. 5.

Two ladders and six patio chairs, valued at $520, were stolen from a shed at an Oakland Street home. The burglary and theft was reported Aug. 4.

A 70-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop on Lambert Drive Aug. 3. He was processed and released.

An electric bicycle valued at $1,299 was stolen from in front of a store on North Harrison Street. The theft was reported Aug. 1.

A 46-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $550 from the Hamilton Township Municipal Court after he was stopped on Witherspoon Street Aug. 1. He was processed and released.

A woman reported the theft of her wallet while she was shopping at a store on North Harrison Street July 30. The wallet and its contents were valued at $30.

A bicycle valued at $700 was reported stolen from in front a Redding Circle residence July 30.

A 32-year-old woman was charged with criminal trespass after she was found inside a vacant apartment on Nassau Street July 21. She was also found to have an outstanding warrant for $750 from the New Brunswick Municipal Court. She was turned over to the New Brunswick Police Department.

A woman entered a store on Nassau Street and shoplifted $450 worth of merchandise. The incident was reported July 20.