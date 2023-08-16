Hearing to amend cannabis ordinance moves to Aug. 21

The Hopewell Township Committee will hold a public hearing next week on amending the township’s cannabis ordinance to allow for manufacturing in the Special Industrial [SI] Zone.

The public hearing was carried to Aug. 21.

Stone Hill Manufacturing LLC has asked the governing body to temporarily allow for cannabis manufacturing at a warehouse facility on Reed Road in the zone until the company’s main facility at 147 Washington Crossing Pennington Road becomes operational.

The current cannabis ordinance only permits one cannabis cultivation and manufacturing in the Valley Resource Conservation (VCR) zone.

The township does permit a single company or entity that has both cultivator and manufacturer licenses as long as both are on the same site.

Plans for Stone Hill’s main facility to have both cultivation and manufacturing on site is still moving forward. The company made its initial presentation in August 2022.

In July, Stone Hill Manufacturing received approvals from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission for the Class 1 (cultivation) and Class 2 (manufacturing) licenses.