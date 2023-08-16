Cranbury Township Committee approves construction code fee increases

Construction code fees will rise in Cranbury.

Mayor Mike Ferrante, Deputy Mayor Eman El-Badawi, Committeewoman Barbara Rogers, Committeeman Matt Scott and Committeewoman Lisa Knierim unanimously voted in favor of an ordinance amending the township code for construction code fee increases at the governing body’s Aug. 14 meeting.

The increase in construction code fees comes as the township Construction Department modernizes under Construction Officer Gary Junkroft.

The fees have not been adjusted in 23 years.

Junkroft had said in a previous Township Committee meeting this summer that if fees were not increased the Construction Trust Fund would run out. He said, “at that point we will become a burden on the taxpayers.”

The department’s funds are paid through a dedicated Construction Trust Fund. All permit fees collected are put into the fund that pays for all the equipment and supplies they use as well as salaries, and benefits.

Some of the new increases include a new minimum fee for new construction or added volume, which increases from $40 to $75.

For renovations, alterations and repairs, fees will increase $16 to $30 per $1,000 of estimated costs that range from $1,000 to $50,000; fees will increase $13 to $25 per $1,000 of estimated costs that range from $50,000 to $100,000; and fees will increase $10 to $10 per $1,000 of estimated costs that range more than $100,000.

Additionally, flat fees are increasing for temporary structures and structures that include swimming pools and open structural towers.

The flat fee for above ground swimming pools is increasing from $40 to $75, inground pools rises from $75 to $150, open structural towers less than 20 feet in height increases to $75, which is a $25 increase, and tents increase to $75.