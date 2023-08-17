Princeton applies for 2024 Safe Routes to Transit grant

Princeton officials have applied for a $1 million state grant to install sidewalks along portions of Terhune Road, between Mount Lucas Road and North Harrison Street.

The Princeton Council approved a resolution to submit a FY (Fiscal Year) 2024 Safe Routes to Transit grant application at its June 26 meeting. The program is administered by the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

“Terhune Road is a pedestrian corridor that links neighborhoods with the Princeton Public Schools,” Municipal Engineer Deanna Stockton wrote in a June 21 memorandum to the Princeton Council.

However, sidewalks have been installed only on portions of Terhune Road. The grant would provide money to install new sidewalks to fill in the gaps, officials said.

“The idea is, it is going to help support getting school children from the (housing) developments on Terhune Road (to the schools),” Stockton said.

The town’s Engineering Department is considering installing five-foot-wide sidewalks to fill in the missing pieces on Terhune Road, Stockton said. Existing sidewalks would be repaired or replaced.

There are sidewalks on the south side of Terhune Road, but only on a portion of Terhune Road between Mount Lucas Road and Jefferson Road on the north side.

Between Jefferson Road and Dempsey Avenue, there are sidewalks on part of the south side of Terhune Road, but none on the north side.

Sidewalks are missing on the north and south sides of Terhune Road between Dempsey Avenue and North Harrison Street.

Also, since New Jersey Transit’s Route 605 bus travels along Terhune Road between Montgomery Township and the Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence Township, concrete pads would be installed at bus stop locations on Terhune Road for future bus stop shelters, Stockton said.