Hopewell Township police: No foul play suspected in report of body found

The person who was reported missing Aug. 21 was found later in the day deceased at the Baldpate Mountain county park in Hopewell Township, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

Foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Pennington Police Department was notified around 7:30 a.m. Aug. 21 about a missing person who was last seen Aug. 18. The missing person’s vehicle was found in the parking lot at Baldpate Mountain.

A search for the missing person was launched immediately and involved multiple agencies to assist in the search effort, including Hopewell Township, Pennington, West Windsor, Lawrence and Hamilton townships, along with the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit and the New Jersey State Park Police, police said.

The Mercer County Park Rangers, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, personnel from Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, the Union Fire Co., the Pennington Fire Department, the Princeton Fire Department, West Amwell Volunteer Fire Co. and Signal 22 canteen also assisted with the search efforts, police said.