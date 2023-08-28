Back-to-school haircuts Sept. 2

To help students prepare for the start of the school year, state Sen. Troy Singleton is partnering with Moguls Barbershop to provide free haircuts at his annual Back-to-School Haircut Day on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The haircuts will be provided from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Moguls Barbershop, which is located at 1821 Cinnaminson Ave. in Cinnaminson. The free haircuts are available to children 12 and under who are residents of the 7th Legislative District which includes Beverly, Bordentown City, Bordentown Township, Burlington City, Burlington Twp, Cinnaminson, Delanco, Delran, Edgewater Park, Fieldsboro, Florence, Moorestown, Mount Laurel, Palmyra, Riverside, Riverton, and Willingboro.

Children should present a valid school ID, if available.

“Having a fresh haircut is just as important as having new supplies on the first day of school. Looking good will give kids the confidence they need to start the school year successfully,” Singleton said. “I am thankful to my friends at Moguls Barbershop for their partnership.”

The senator has been hosting his annual back-to-school haircut day since 2015. The haircut event is part of his ongoing commitment to serve the communities he represents. Other community outreach efforts include: Senator Singleton’s Summer Lunch program, monthly “Serve with Senator Singleton” community service projects, as well as donation drives throughout the year.

“I am guided by the idea that service is the rent we pay for living on this earth. That is why we spearhead efforts such as the annual haircut event, monthly community service projects, and annual donation drives. These acts of public service are ways that we can collectively give back to our communities, and make a difference together,” Singleton said.