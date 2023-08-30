Princeton Public Schools prioritize three goals for upcoming school year

The Princeton Public Schools has a three-priority focus plan for the 2023-24 school year – ensure young students learn to read and begin their study of math, to make certain that students feel they are included and supported, and to make sure students develop a “roadmap to success” after graduation.

Those goals and aspirations are reflected in the theme of “Belonging and Community: Where Every Learner Thrives,” school district officials said.

The first day of school is Sept. 5.

The first priority is to lay the foundation for literacy and a solid grasp of math. Students in pre-kindergarten through third grade will receive 90 minutes of instruction in literacy and 60 minutes of instruction in math daily, officials said.

To ensure that “no student is left behind,” struggling students will be enrolled in academic support classes and their progress will be monitored, officials said.

The Princeton Public Schools’ 2023-28 strategic plan set out goals for the youngest students’ achievements in literacy and math.

The 2028 excellence target aims for at least 16 out of 20 students will meet or exceed the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment proficiency standards in literacy by the end of third grade.

In math, the strategic plan’s 2028 excellence target states that at least 17 out of 20 students will meet or exceed the standardized test’s proficiency standards in math by the end of third grade.

The second priority is wellness, inclusion and support for all students, officials said. It dovetails with the 2023-28 strategic plan’s goal that “every student will be known, connected, engaged and supported, and will encounter fair, affirming school experiences at every stage.”

The 2028 excellence target seeks to ensure that at least 92% of students agree or strongly agree that they feel safe and have a sense of belonging at school. At least 70% of students should agree or strongly agree that they feel included and engaged in their classes.

Also, 90% of students should agree or strongly agree that they have a meaningful relationship with at least one adult at school. At least 80% of students should agree or strongly agree that they have experienced “fair, restorative and equitable treatment regarding discipline.”

Lastly, school district officials want to ensure that students have a clear idea of what they want to accomplish after high school graduation. To reach that goal, every freshman will have an initial check-in with their school counselor.

The strategic plan’s 2028 excellence target states that all freshmen and sophomores are on track to graduate. Every graduating senior will have developed a road map for success after graduation, officials said.