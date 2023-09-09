Hillsborough Township Police Department reaccredited for fifth consecutive year

Once again, the Hillsborough Township Police Department has received the Certificate of Reaccreditation through the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP).

“By participating in the NJSACOP Accreditation Program, the Hillsborough Township

Police Department continues to achieve and enforce the highest professional standards possible,” stated Police Chief Mike McMahon in a township release.

The Hillsborough Township Police Department as first accredited in 2011.

Presented by NJSACOP Accreditation Program Director Harry J. Delgado at a Hillsborough Township Committee meeting on Aug. 22, the mission of the NJSACOP Accreditation program is to “promote and enhance the highest ethical and professional standards in law enforcement at all levels throughout New Jersey.”

The accreditation program is long-recognized as a way of achieving the highest levels of professionalism.

Accreditation enables law enforcement agencies to assess and improve their performance. Trained, independent assessors verify that departments are successfully implementing applicable standards. Accredited status represents a significant professional achievement as it acknowledges the implementation of conceptually sound and operationally effective policies, according to the release.

Only 52% of police departments in New Jersey achieve accreditation. The Hillsborough Township Police Department has received its fifth reaccreditation, which has only been

achieved by 3.6% of the police departments in New Jersey.

Benefits of accreditation include increased support from the community, accountability, a reduction in liability fees, and streamlined and consistent policies and procedures for police officers.

Accreditation doesn’t prevent mistakes or present a crime-free environment for citizens, and it doesn’t protect law enforcement agencies and executives against litigation. However, professionally based policy development is directly influenced by a law enforcement program that is thorough, complete, and obtainable, and based on standards that reflect professional best practices.