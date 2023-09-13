HomeHopewell Valley NewsHopewell News'Never Forget'

ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
American flag flies at 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Woolsey Park in Hopewell Township on Sept. 9. Photo courtesy of Mike Chipowsky

Hopewell Valley came together to honor those who died and those who are suffering illnesses from the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

They remembered the survivors and heroic acts of emergency services and regular citizens on the day that changed America.

The annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony marks 22 years since the collapse of the World Trade Center Twin Towers, the attack on the Pentagon, and heroic act of passengers on crashed flight United Airlines Flight 93.

Organized by the Hopewell Valley Sept. 11 and Emergency Services Memorial Committee, the memorial ceremony took place on the grounds of Woolsey Park in Hopewell Township in front of the Hopewell Valley September 11 and Emergency Services Memorial on Sept. 9.

People in attendance honor and remember lives lost on Sept. 11. Photo courtesy of Mike Chipowsky

At the center of the memorial is a 10-ton steel artifact from the World Trade Center site and a van used by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey that was destroyed during the terrorist attack of the North and South Towers in 2001.

Hopewell firefighters carry steel piece to front of administrative office building of school district. Photo courtesy of Mike Chipowsky
Firefighters stand together around a piece of steel from the World Trade Center. Photo courtesy of Mike Chipowsky
Hopewell Township Police Department together to honor 9/11 on Sept. 9. Photo courtesy of Mike Chipowsky
Pennington Police Department joined other Emergency Services personnel to remember those lost and suffering illnesses from the terrorist attacks of 9/11 at the 9/11 Memorial ceremony. Photo courtesy of Mike Chipowsky

The ceremony featured an additional piece of steel from the World Trade Center that is housed in the Fire District Headquarters.

Current Issue

