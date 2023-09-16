Fiddlers Creek Road house damaged by fire

A Fiddlers Creek Road residence was damaged by fire Sept. 14, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

A neighbor called to report the fire at 2:12 p.m. When police officers arrived, they found the fire had been partially extinguished by another neighbor.

The house suffered fire, smoke and water damage, but the fire damage was minimized because of the neighbor’s actions and by the responding firefighters, police said.

The Hopewell Valley Emergency Services Unit, the Hopewell Fire Department, the Pennington Fire Co. and the Union Fire Co. responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hopewell Valley Emergency Services Unit, the Hopewell Fire Department, the Pennington Fire Co. and the Union Fire Co. and the Hopewell Valle Emergency Services Unit.