Hopewell Police blotter

A Hopewell Borough resident reported Aug. 30 that he was scammed out of $499.99 by someone impersonating Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The victim said he received an email and contacted the sender. He provided his Wells Fargo debit card information for payment of services. He discovered it was not legitimate and the transaction was fraudulent.

A Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $550 from the Bordentown Township Municipal Court Aug. 28 following a motor vehicle stop on Washington Crossing-Pennington Road. He was processed and released.

Several vehicles were entered and items stolen while they were parked at their owners’ homes in Titusville overnight between Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. One vehicle was reported stolen and later recovered in Trenton by Hopewell Township police detectives.

A clear container filled with THC cigarettes was reported stolen from the Lukoil gas station at the Pennington Circle Aug. 26. The owner told police that a man entered the store and allegedly took the container and its contents, valued at $340.80.

Someone stole an Apple iPad and Apple pencil from the victim’s hospital room at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell Aug. 23. The items were valued at a combined $749.99.