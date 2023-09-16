Princeton Police blotter

A 33-year-old Highland Park man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop on Witherspoon Street Sept. 3. He was processed and released.

A 24-year-old Hamilton Township man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Hamilton Township Municipal Court after he was stopped by police on Bayard Lane Aug. 31. He was processed and released to the Hamilton Township Police Department.

Approximately 100 feet of copper gutters, valued at $6,200, were stolen from a Constitution Drive home. The theft was reported Aug. 29.

A 41-year-old Princeton man was charged with shoplifting and defiant trespass for allegedly taking an item valued at $23.99 from a store on North Harrison Street Aug. 28. He had previously been notified that he was persona non grata, or not welcome, at the store. He was processed and released.

A Constitution Drive home was burglarized and items, valued at $1,350, were reported stolen. The burglary, theft and criminal mischief incident was reported Aug. 26.

A Moore Street resident reported that someone pulled a solar panel inverter from the outside wall of the home, causing more than $500 worth of damage. The incident was reported Aug. 23.

A 36-year-old Millville man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $2,002 from the Franklin Joint Municipal Court Aug. 23 following an investigation into a simple assault incident. He was processed and released.

A 28-year-old Jamesburg man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police were sent to check on a disabled motor vehicle on State Road Aug. 20. He was processed and released.

A Wilson Road resident reported that their vehicle had been entered and about $200 worth of items was reported missing. The vehicle was parked in the owner’s driveway. The burglary and theft was reported Aug. 18.

A 50-year-old Trenton man was arrested on two outstanding warrants from the Hamilton Township Municipal Court and one outstanding warrant from the Trenton Municipal Court following a trial in the Princeton Municipal Court Aug. 15. He was processed and released to the Trenton Police Department.