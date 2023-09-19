Federal funds will help purchase new fire rescue equipment and a training course for firefighters from Bordentown Township Fire District No. 2.

Congressman Andy Kim (D-3) announced the award of $22,973 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), through a release on Aug. 30.

“As our communities grow and new challenges arise, we ask our first responders to adapt and put the safety of our neighbors before their own,” Kim said. “I am proud to connect them with resources to help them manage the unique and evolving demands they encounter every day.

“As they work tirelessly to keep up with increased demand, I am glad this grant funding will be there to help our Bordentown Township firefighters continue providing excellent, selfless service while staying safe and protecting our communities.”

The AFG program provides funding to fire departments across the country for a wide range of equipment. Bordentown Township Fire District No. 2 will use the grant funding to replace out-of-date and non-compliant equipment, purchase new rope rescue equipment, and fund a rope rescue training course for firefighters with the new equipment. The equipment and training will assist their service in high population and traffic areas.

Chief Robert MacFarland of Bordentown Township Fire District No. 2 extended his department’s gratitude to Kim and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) for helping to secure the funds.

“This gift will allow our firefighters to replace outdated rope rescue equipment and participate in further rope rescue training programs in accordance with the National Fire Protection Association,” he said.

“The equipment, coupled with a commitment to training, means that our hometown fire department will continue to be the vanguard of the fire service. Grants play an important role in lessening the tax burden on residents and we encourage residents to stop by the station to see how these funds have enhanced their fire protection and emergency response in Bordentown Township.”