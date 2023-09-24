Hopewell Township Police blotter

A Hopewell Township man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Hopewell Township Sept. 14. He was arrested by West Amwell Township police officers at the Golden Nugget Flea Market in Lambertville and turned over to Hopewell Township Police Department. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

Several vehicles were entered while they were parked at Rosedale Park between 6 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Sept. 12. The thieves broke the vehicles’ windows to get inside and took personal items.

A burglar stole a backpack that contained a laptop computer, Airpods and a wallet from a vehicle while it was parked at Smith Crossing tennis courts on Stephenson Drive Sept. 12. The items were valued at $2,329.

A victim reported that someone fraudulently opened several credit cards in their name. The credit card accounts were closed after the victim became aware of them. The incident was reported Sept. 11.

An East Orange man was charged with disorderly conduct after he allegedly went behind the registration desk at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell and caused a disturbance Sept. 10. He allegedly refused to leave the hospital and after attempts were made to de-escalate the situation, he was arrested. He was processed and released.

An unlocked vehicle belonging to a Wilfred Avenue resident was entered overnight between Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 while it was parked in the victim’s driveway. Nothing was reported missing.

A victim reported Sept. 7 that someone had opened a Verizon Wireless account under his name. He discovered the fraudulent activity during a review of his account and noticed three new cell phone numbers had been added to his account. The victim did not suffer any monetary loss.

A victim reported that someone cashed a fraudulent check for $1,960 on his Wells Fargo bank account. The incident was reported Sept. 6.

Approximately $600 was reported stolen from Sourland Mountain Spirits Distillers and the Brick Farm Tavern on Route 518 in a pair of burglaries that were reported Sept. 6. The thieves disabled the surveillance system during the burglary.

A Citgo food mart employee reported the theft of three packs of cigarettes by a customer Sept. 5, after the customer’s credit card was declined. The customer left the store without paying for the cigarettes.