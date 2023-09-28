Princeton Charter School named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2023

The Princeton Charter School has been named as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Education and Princeton Charter School officials.

The Princeton Charter School is one of nine New Jersey schools to earn the honor. This marks the second time it has been named as a National Blue Ribbon School, officials said. It was recognized as a top school in 2004.

The Princeton Charter School, which is located at 100 Bunn Dr., will receive a National Blue Ribbon School flag indicating its status as a top national school. The flag is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning, officials said.

“We are proud of this amazing achievement as a credit to the students, teachers, staff, parents and administration of the Princeton Charter School,” said Head of School Lawrence Patton.

“Its recognition was not the result of one single act. It reflects the collective efforts, dedication and shared vision of the entire Princeton Charter School community.”

Assistant Head of School Lisa Eckstrom said that while it would be an honor to have received the award at any time, it holds special significance given the many obstacles that all schools have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic occurred in March 2020.

“The ethos of the Princeton Charter School is to challenge ourselves to improve our curriculum, to broaden opportunities for our students and to form even stronger partnerships with our parents,” Eckstrom said.

Stefanos Damianakis, the president of the charter school’s board of trustees, said the honor “speaks to our unwavering commitment to our mission, our north star and the consistent execution of that mission over time.”

The school has consistently adapted its program to meet the needs of the students since it opened its doors in 1997, Damianakis said.

The Princeton Charter School is a public charter school that is funded by Princeton property owners through the Princeton Public Schools operating budget. It enrolls 424 students in grades K-8.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the 353 schools nationwide that have been awarded National Blue Ribbon School status for 2023 have set a national example for what it means to raise the bar in education.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year, officials said. Nominations are made by top education officials in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education, officials said.

Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.