Hopewell Township resident supports mayor, former mayor for Township Committee

As the race for Hopewell Township Committee unfolds, voters should remember the many levels of performance required for members of the Township Committee.

If you have ever taught a class, you must know your material, know how to present the material and be ready for questions from a wide range of learners. Members of the Township Committee must master complex issues, sometimes with convoluted histories, and be prepared with sound solutions that advance the public good.

If you have ever worked in a highly regulated organization, you know that many external standards must be respected and that non-compliance has consequences. Members of the Township Committee must adhere to federal, state, county, and local laws and regulations governing budgeting and spending, affordable housing, and environmental stewardship, to name just a few.

If you have ever chosen to lead effective action outside the boundaries of traditional organizational structures, you know the tireless work required to get people on board and keep them there. Members of the Township Committee must create their sense of organization and approach to getting things done, subject to all the factors listed above.

Hopewell Township voters are lucky to have Michael Ruger and Kevin Kuchinski running for re-election as members of the Hopewell Township Committee this year. Ruger and Kuchinski have distinguished themselves as public servants able to master the complexities of the job, bringing a better quality of life to all Hopewell Township residents.

Whether you vote by mail, during early in-person voting from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5,

or in person on Nov. 7 this year, Mayor Michael Ruger and committee person and

former mayor Kevin Kuchinski have earned your vote.



Peter Sandford

Hopewell Township