Bordentown Township Police blotter

A 30-year-old Roebling man and a 33-year-old Beverly woman were charged with shoplifting from the Aldi Supermarket on Sept. 24. Bordentown Township Police responded to the Aldi Supermarket for a reported shoplifting in progress at 5:04 p.m. Aldi employees relayed that the subjects were also suspected of a previous shoplifting on Sept. 18 in which still images were released on community social media group pages.

Officers stopped the subjects as they were allegedly exiting the store with $370.94 in stolen merchandise. They were then taken into custody at that time. Both were charged with shoplifting and transported to the Burlington County Jail.