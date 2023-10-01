Hopewell Township Police blotter

A box of glass pipes, five boxes of flavored cartridges and a box of an herbal supplement were reported stolen from the front counter at Michael’s Deli on East Broad Street in Hopewell Borough Sept. 24. A man walked into the store and took the items, which were valued at $680.42.

A Ewing Township woman was charged with theft for allegedly taking a cell phone that belonged to a co-worker at the Buy Rite liquor store on Route 31 Sept. 24. The victim let the woman use his cell phone because she said her cell phone battery was dead. She took it outside to make a call, but never returned with the cell phone.

A Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department after he was stopped by police on Tree Farm Road because his vehicle had a broken tail light Sept. 24. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correctional Center in default of bail.

A man and a woman allegedly stole over-the-counter medication valued at $1,397.79 from Stop & Shop on Denow Road Sept. 23. Surveillance video showed the man and woman placing the items in a shopping cart and leaving the store without paying for them.

A victim reported Sept. 21 that someone stole $7,200 from his Federal Credit Union account. The transaction took place in Delaware, using fraudulent documents. The money was restored to the victim’s account.

Someone took $2,736 from proceeds at the It’s Nutts restaurant on River Road over the course of three days between Sept. 11 and Sept. 13. The theft was reported Sept. 18.