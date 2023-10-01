Princeton Police blotter

A Fleming Way resident reported that a would-be thief was observed on a surveillance camera attempting to enter their vehicle while it was parked in front of their home. The thief was unsuccessful and fled the area. The incident was reported Sept. 23.

Someone gained access to a Hardy Drive resident’s bank account and made a fraudulent transfer to another bank account. The victim’s bank was able to freeze the transaction and the victim did not suffer monetary loss. The incident was reported Sept. 22.

A Bayard Lane resident reported Sept. 21 that someone used their identity to make fraudulent purchases of items valued at a combined $3,782.58.

A victim reported Sept. 19 that someone entered their car while it was parked on Alexander Street and stole items valued at $700 from the vehicle.

Three shoplifters entered a store on State Road and stole $254.97 worth of merchandise and fled the area. The incident was reported Sept. 18.