Coffee with a Cop today

Montgomery Police in conjunction with CafeMerica, located at 21 Belle Mead-Griggstown Rd, will be hosting Coffee With a Cop from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 5pm to 8pm.

This event will coincide with National Coffee With a Cop Day. National Coffee With a Cop Day is a day dedicated to promote communication and positive interactions between the public and law enforcement.

Montgomery Police look forward to meeting with the public to discuss any issues and build and strengthen relationships with the community. Montgomery Police thank CafeMerica for hosting the event.