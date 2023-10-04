Historic sites to open for 18th annual Journey through the Past

Thirty Central Jersey historic sites will open for Somerset County’ 18th annual Journey Through the Past, the county’s biggest weekend for history lovers, on Oct. 7 and 8.

The weekend will feature such highlights as a George Washington reenactor standing on Washington Rock in Green Brook and an early African American poetess performing at the Wallace House in Somerville.

In addition, participants can learn to dance the waltz on the very same floor where Washington danced for hours during a break in the American Revolution in Bridgewater; enjoy art and music in an 18th century farmstead in Basking Ridge; and take a “geocaching” scavenger hunt at Somerset County’s famous “Five Generals Houses.”

All 30 historic sites will be open free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, and 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. Check the Somerset County website for exact times and places for special activities. Throughout the weekend, families will also find a variety of children’s activities such as collecting historical trading cards, playing colonial games, and creating self-portraits at Central Jersey’s only African American museum.

“Somerset County is so proud of our rich heritage that we celebrate it every year during our Journey Through the Past event,” said Somerset County Commissioner Melonie Marano, Cultural and Heritage liaison. “We’re excited to have 30 historic sites participate this year, including, for the first time, the Six Mile Run Reformed Church in Franklin Township.”

Waltz lessons will be offered both days from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Van Veghten House in Bridgewater, one of the “Five Generals Houses,” and the location of a famous dance party attended by General George Washington.

Performer Queen Nur will tell the stories of early African American poetesses Phyliss Wheatley and Esther “Hetty” Saunders on Sunday at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. at the Wallace House in Somerville, one of the “Five Generals Houses.”

Because of our Revolutionary War history, Somerset County has been designated as a Crossroads of the American Revolution State Heritage Area. Visitors will learn that General George Washington, the Marquis de Lafayette, General von Steuben, and Major General Lord Stirling used their time in Somerset County to plan campaigns, monitor the British army, train troops, and participate in skirmishes.

For more information, explore www.visitsomersetnj.org to find local restaurants, shops, and parks that you may wish to include in your journey.

The County Cultural & Heritage Commission encourages history buffs to share photos along their journey. Upload photos to Instagram or Facebook and tag them @SomersetCountyNJ. Photos tagged @somersetcountynj may be shared on the County’s social media platforms.