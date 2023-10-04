Hopewell Township Clean Communities Day arrives Oct. 14

Each year community members gather to beautify Hopewell Township by collecting the garbage that has accumulated throughout the town.

Community members will be collecting garbage from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Oct. 14 during Hopewell Township Clean Communities Day.

“It is a great day for the township and non-profits to take pride in our town by coming together to help clean it up. As a bonus, organizations can earn money for their time,” a press release said.

New Jersey Clean Communities started in 1986 with the passage of the Clean Community Act. Clean Communities is grant-funded and promotes litter cleanup throughout the state.

According to New Jersey Clean Communities, the program fund generates about $20 million each year and is disbursed to municipalities, which account for 80% of disbursements; counties (10%); state parks service that also amounts to 10%; and the New Jersey Clean Communities Council.

For Hopewell Township’s Clean Communities Day protective gear is provided, and participants earn an hourly wage for their organizations.

“It’s a great way to get involved in your neighborhood and learn about litter abatement,” the press release stated.

People participating in Hopewell Township Clean Communities Day are meeting at the Public Works building at 9 a.m. on 203 Washington Crossing Pennington Road in Hopewell Township.

Groups will receive protective gear, the tools needed, and an assigned area. They are urged to bring water, snacks, and sunscreen.

Any questions or for more information contact Melissa at MLaing@hopewelltwp.org.