Township Council awards contract to pave three streets

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
Three streets in the southern part of Lawrence Township will be repaved as part of the township’s 2023 road program, according to Lawrence Township officials.

The Lawrence Township Council awarded a contract for $722,560 to Richard T. Barrett Paving Co. to repave Smithfield Avenue, Devon Avenue and Irwin Place at its Sept. 19 meeting.

The bids for the project ranged from Barrett’s low bid of $722,560 to a high bid of $839,309. The engineer’s estimate was $767,648.

The three streets will be repaved in their entirety, between Princeton Pike and Lawrence Road/Route 206.

The mill-and-overlay project calls for removing the top layer of asphalt and putting down a new layer. Some concrete-related work, such as sidewalks and driveway aprons, is included.

The project is expected to be completed within 90 days, officials said.

The council awarded the same contractor a $535,715 contract earlier this year to repave portions of Eggert Crossing Road, Princeton Pike and Van Kirk Road.

The Richard T. Barrett Paving Co.’s low bid of $535,715 was less than the engineer’s estimate of $622,775.

In that repavement project, Eggert Crossing Road will be repaved between Drift Avenue and Dave Nevius Way, which is the entrance to Central Park.

Princeton Pike will be repaved between Darrah Lane and Franklin Corner Road.

Van Kirk Road will be repaved between Cold Soil Road and a culvert about 500 feet east of Anderson Lane.

