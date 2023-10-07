Annual street fair to move from Bordentown City to Florence

The City of Bordentown has unexpectedly bid “adieu” to the May Bordentown Street Fair, according to the Burlington Mercer Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber has organized the fair since 1977 and will continue hosting the fair in another location.

“We will still be hosting the Street Fair on the third weekend of May; Saturday May 18, 2024,” according to a press release. “It will be renamed ‘The Steel Mill Street Fair’ and moved to Roebling in Florence Township which is about 4.5 miles south of Bordentown City.”

Chamber officials announced the location change at the chamber’s Awards Luncheon on Sept. 21. In previous years, the fair has attracted between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the Bordentown community and nearby areas, who spent time perusing around 120 vendors.

The Steel Mill Street Fair will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024 with a rain date of Sunday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in historic Roebling. The new location is “on the beautiful sprawling grounds of the Roebling Museum, site of the famous John A. Roebling Steel Mill” allowing for the ability to offer a much more intimate, festive and stress-free experience for our guests and vendors by featuring new amenities made possible at this unique site.”

The rechristened Steel Mill Street Fair will have expanded food choices, new attractions plus more time for families to enjoy all the shopping, dining and free entertainment expected at the renowned 45th May Street Fair, according to the press release.

The River Line Roebling Train Station, directly adjacent to the new venue, provides additional handicap accessible transportation opportunities and the Village of Roebling, on the National Register of Historic Places, offers increased, close and free parking options.

“Our Chamber of Commerce especially wants to thank Florence Township and Roebling Museum for their support in keeping the May Street Fair tradition alive for future families to enjoy,” officials said.

Proceeds from the Street Fair allows the chamber to continue its decade-long tradition of awarding business scholarships to local high school seniors at Bordentown Regional, Northern Burlington and Florence Township High Schools.

The chamber will continue the tradition started last year celebrating Armed Forces Day, the same third Saturday in May as the Street Fair. For more information and updated details, guest information and vendor space application visit www.SteelMillStreetFair.com or email steelmillstreetfair@gmail.com and/or call (609) 298-7774.

For more information about the Burlington Mercer Chamber of Commerce visit www.burlingtonmercerchamber.org.