Bordentown Township police chief retires

Bordentown Township has a new acting police chief.

Police Captain Nathan Roohr was appointed to acting police chief following the retirement of Police Chief Brian Pesce that was effective on Oct. 1. Pesce had served as chief since 2018 following the termination of former Chief Frank Nucera.

Roohr was promoted to captain in 2022. He will receive a stipend of $1,000 per month until a permanent appointment is made for the chief of police position, according to a resolution that the Bordentown Township Committee approved at a meeting on Sept. 25.

The Committee wished Pesce a “happy and healthy retirement” with the approval of a final compensation resolution for Pesce.

“… Chief Pesce’s service to the township, its residents, and the community at large is noteworthy and … he ends his service in good standing,” the resolution stated.

The Township Finance Department has determined that the total and final compensation due to Pesce upon retirement is $24,081.41 from unused vacation – $2,206.80, personal -$1,324.08 and sick time – $15,000 as well as a health waiver – $4,425.53 and uniform allowance – $1,125 for vacation days, according to the resolution.

Pesce was born and raised in Bordentown Township, attended Notre Dame High School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law and justice from the College of New Jersey in May 1998. Pesce then began his career as a patrolman with the Bordentown Township Police Department in August 1998 and has spent the last 25 years in different capacities within the department until being promoted to chief in January 2018, according to the township website.

Pesce had adopted a 21st century policing philosophy which works to build relationships and calls on his officers to shift from a warrior mentality to that of a guardian and community builder. Under his leadership the Bordentown Township Police Department had instituted a culture of community policing, improved transparency, incorporated de-escalation training, prioritized officer wellness and safety, embraced technology and increased diversity, according to the website.