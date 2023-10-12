Rock Out for a Cause at Four on the Floor Alt-Rock Fest

The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) will host Four on the Floor, Princeton’s inaugural alternative rock festival on Oct. 14.

Four on the Floor will be from 6:15-10 p.m. and local alt-rock bands will take the stage to provide more than three hours of live music in the Arts Council’s parking lot pop-up venue.

Tickets for the alternative rock festival are $15 and include one beer ticket for those age 21 and older.

The ACP is located at 102 Witherspoon St. in Princeton.

Named for the “Four-on-the-Floor” beat – a dance-friendly rhythmic pattern that has influenced many different genres of music, from jazz and disco to rock and metal – the festival will feature performances by local acts Fabian Barona, Gooney, Naked Hugs, and headliner Cherry Blossoms.

What makes Four on the Floor truly unique is that it was conceptualized, booked, and coordinated by the performing musicians to give back to their creative community and support the ACP.

“The goal of Four on the Floor is to not only bring more live music to Princeton, but to showcase and bring awareness to our amazing Arts Council,” said Jedd Lopez, co-organizer and drummer for Cherry Blossoms. “Not only will you get to listen to great music all night, but we’ll have sign-ups for bands to participate in future events to continue spreading the love.”

All proceeds of all ticket sales will go towards funding future Arts Council events and programs.

“The long-term goal is to host this event every year,” Lopez added. “… and we will need the public’s help and support to kickstart this inaugural event.”

For tickets and information on Four on the Floor, visit www.artscouncilofprinceton.org.