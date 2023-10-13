Senior Citizens Art Show underway

The public is invited to enjoy the 57th annual New Jersey Senior Citizens Art Show now on display in the hall galleries of the main building at Meadow Lakes Senior Living, 300 Meadow Lakes, East Windsor.

The exhibit, featuring more than 280 works of art created by New Jersey artists over the age of 60, will remain on display through Thursday, Oct. 26. Artists from 19 of New Jersey’s 21 counties have work on display in this year’s exhibit.

The exhibit, with artwork by professional and non-professional artists in 11 categories (acrylic, craft, digital imagery, mixed media, oil, pastels, photography, print, sculpture, watercolor, and works on paper), was juried by a three-person judges’ panel of professional artists who selected first-, second- and third-place winners and honorable mentions in each category. This year, exhibiting artists range in age from 60 to 93.

Edward Garvey’s (Atlantic County) oil painting, Lake Como Italy, was named Best in Show/ Non-Professional, and Joan Capaldo’s (Hunterdon County) watercolor painting, Homeward Bound, was selected as Best in Show/Professional.

The annual exhibit, a co-sponsored project of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and Mercer County’s Division of Culture & Heritage, caps a year of county-based Senior Citizen Art Shows throughout the state.

All work on display represents first-place winners from the county shows. Work may also be viewed on the New Jersey Senior Citizens Art Show website at www.njseniorarts.com

The show is open to the public Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of six or more are asked to contact Meadow Lakes in advance by calling (609) 448-4100. For more information, contact Mercer County Division of Culture & Heritage, (609) 278-2712 or JOttilie@mercercounty.org