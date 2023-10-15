HomePrinceton PacketPrinceton Packet NewsPrinceton Police blotter

Princeton Police blotter

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Eight election lawn signs were reported stolen from various yards around town. The signs were valued at $10 apiece, resulting in a loss of $80. The lawn sign thefts were reported Oct. 6.

A 63-year-old Princeton man was charged with criminal trespass for allegedly entering his neighbor’s home on South Harrison Street without permission Oct. 5. He was processed and released.

A 20-year-old Princeton man was charged with defiant trespass after he was found at a building on Paul Robeson Place Oct. 4. He had been previously told that he was not permitted on the premises. He was processed and released.

A Spruce Street resident reported that someone gained access to her email account and was able to fraudulently transfer $53,705.58 from her. The incident of theft and identity theft was reported Oct. 4.

An employee of a store on State Road told police that two people stole $913.20 worth of merchandise Oct. 4. Surveillance video showed a third person, who acted as a lookout while the other two people stole items.

A victim reported that someone stole their cellphone while they were at a business on Palmer Square East Oct. 2.

A shoplifter entered a business on Hulfish Street and stole several items valued at a combined $27.97. The incident was reported Sept. 30.

The owner of a business on State Road reported that thieves removed the catalytic converters from two of their vehicles while they were parked in front of the building. The theft resulted in a loss of between $2,400 and $2,600 per vehicle in the incident, which was reported Sept. 28.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $1,500 from the Princeton Municipal Court during a pedestrian stop on Witherspoon Street Sept. 28. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A victim reported that someone removed a catalytic converter from one of their vehicles while it was parked on State Road, resulting in a loss of about $4,500. The incident was reported Sept. 27.

Previous articleEast Windsor Township Police blotter
Next articlePhiladelphia man charged for biting police officer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

1,436FansLike
7,706FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 - Newspaper Media Group