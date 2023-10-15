Princeton Police blotter

Eight election lawn signs were reported stolen from various yards around town. The signs were valued at $10 apiece, resulting in a loss of $80. The lawn sign thefts were reported Oct. 6.

A 63-year-old Princeton man was charged with criminal trespass for allegedly entering his neighbor’s home on South Harrison Street without permission Oct. 5. He was processed and released.

A 20-year-old Princeton man was charged with defiant trespass after he was found at a building on Paul Robeson Place Oct. 4. He had been previously told that he was not permitted on the premises. He was processed and released.

A Spruce Street resident reported that someone gained access to her email account and was able to fraudulently transfer $53,705.58 from her. The incident of theft and identity theft was reported Oct. 4.

An employee of a store on State Road told police that two people stole $913.20 worth of merchandise Oct. 4. Surveillance video showed a third person, who acted as a lookout while the other two people stole items.

A victim reported that someone stole their cellphone while they were at a business on Palmer Square East Oct. 2.

A shoplifter entered a business on Hulfish Street and stole several items valued at a combined $27.97. The incident was reported Sept. 30.

The owner of a business on State Road reported that thieves removed the catalytic converters from two of their vehicles while they were parked in front of the building. The theft resulted in a loss of between $2,400 and $2,600 per vehicle in the incident, which was reported Sept. 28.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $1,500 from the Princeton Municipal Court during a pedestrian stop on Witherspoon Street Sept. 28. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A victim reported that someone removed a catalytic converter from one of their vehicles while it was parked on State Road, resulting in a loss of about $4,500. The incident was reported Sept. 27.