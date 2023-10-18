Hopewell Township has announced that the Woolsey Park Bandshell is closer to reality.

Township staff have been hard at work and an updated timetable has been created with grading work scheduled to begin before the end of October.

“We are excited work is beginning on the bandshell. I am looking forward to attending the events our creative community will present,” Mayor Michael Ruger said.

“My thanks go to our Director of Community Development, Jim Hutzelmann, and the members of the Woolsey Park Advisory Committee for their work in making this idea a reality.”

In 2022, the Hopewell Township Committee applied for a grant from the state to create a gathering spot for the community.

Thanks to the support of Assemblyman Anthony S. Verrelli of Hopewell Township, as well as his 15th Legislative District partners Sen. Shirley Turner and Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, the township was awarded a state grant of $500,000 to build a bandshell in Woolsey Park.

Woolsey Park is a jewel in Hopewell Township, with its trails and open fields and is frequently used by Hopewell Township Recreation, the Arts Council, local veterans groups, and community groups.

The park is also the home of the September 11th and Veterans memorials and the township’s annual July 4th fireworks. The bandshell will be a lovely addition, according to the township.

Hopewell Township Director of Recreation Karin Poveromo said “the bandshell will be a great asset for our concerts and other programs. I’m really looking forward to it!”

Subject to weather and delivery, the Bandshell is expected to be completed by mid-winter and should be in use by spring, officials said.