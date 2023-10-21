Hillsborough police: Stealing campaign signs is against the law

A number of political signs have been reported stolen within the township, according to the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

Police want to remind individuals that campaign signs are considered personal property. if posted on private property, only the property owner or those authorized by the property owner may remove a campaign sign.

If the sign is posted on public property, only the state or township maintenance department or law enforcement personnel in addition to the sign owner or representative may remove the campaign sign.

The theft of these campaign signs can lead to a disorderly person’s offense. Since the value of a lawn sign is generally well below $200, the crime would be considered a disorderly person’s offense. Incarceration for this offense can be up to six months in jail and fines can be up to $1,000.

The theft of these political signs will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.