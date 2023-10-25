Two incumbents seek re-election to Bordentown Township Committee

Two incumbents are seeking re-election in an uncontested race for the two, three-year seats on the Bordentown Township Committee in the general election Nov. 7.

The Republican Party did not file any petitions for the seats in the June primary.

Aneka Miller

Name: Aneka Miller

Age: 48

How long have you lived in Bordentown Township? 17 years.

Married? Children? Grandchildren? Married with two children – 23-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son.

School and degree: Master’s in business administration (MBA in pharmaceutical management / IT) from Rutgers University and bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Morgan State University.

Profession: Regulatory Affairs, Associate Director (Submission Planning and Management).

Community involvement: As a township resident, I continue to serve as a board member of the Bordentown Sewerage Authority, a member of my residential community HOA (homeowner’s association), and also a part of the Bordentown Regional High School Football – Scotties family.

Miller is seeking her second term.

Why are you running for an elected seat?

Oftentimes, I watch the news and wonder what impact could I possibly have in this world, with so much happening. Serving the community in this capacity is my way of contributing…of giving back. My awareness of my intersectionality, allows me to better acknowledge the world from a macro and micro-perspective and grounds me to understand our differences and commonalities in such a diverse community. For this reason, I am a willing listener and want to make fair decisions on behalf of the whole community.

What is one area you would like to concentrate on if elected?

The Route 130 and Dunns Mill Road/Washington Street intersection has been the bane of my existence, while living in Bordentown. A delayed, left-turn signal for turns onto Route 130North/South is long-overdue, at this intersection. Working with the NJDOT (New Jersey Department of Transportation) is critical and requires painstaking diligence to successfully install the required left-turn signal lights, but it is so very important to the lives in our community and for the safety of all drivers who cross this path.

William (Bill) Grayson

Name: William H. (Bill) Grayson

Age: 63

How many years have you lived in Bordentown Township? I have lived in Bordentown Township for 19 years, since 2004.

Married? Children? Grandchildren? I am widowed. My late wife, Cynthia Grayson, was a popular science teacher at Bordentown Middle School. I have three incredible daughters who I am very proud of, ages 37, 36, and 22. I have an 18-year-old grandson who just started college this year at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania.

School and degree: I attended community college in San Jose, Calif., and then majored in music at California State University, Long Beach, but did not earn a degree.

Profession: I work for TD Bank, as an information technology design lead. I have been with the bank for 19 years.

Community involvement: I have served on the Township Planning Board since 2018. I served on the township environmental commission from 2018 until 2022. I have organized a local voter registration drive and have volunteered with local civic organizations.

Grayson is seeking his first elected term. He currently serves as an appointed member of the Township Committee. He was appointed in January to fill the vacancy that was created when then Committeeman James Kostoplis was elected Burlington County Sheriff.



Why are you running for an elected seat? First, because I am a believer in representative democracy, and I believe that democracy works best when we all get involved. Second, there is an ethos of public service and volunteerism in my family, passed down over generations. Third, I have always been a government geek. I could tell you the names of heads of state and Supreme Court justices when I was still in elementary school. I honestly find the workings of government interesting! Finally, folks tell me that I am level-headed, and I’m also a very good listener, qualities that are required of a public official.

What is one area you would like to concentrate on if elected? If I must choose just one area of focus, then I will say that I want to increase citizen participation in our government. Bordentown Township has a diversity of cultures, backgrounds, and viewpoints. I would like everyone to have a chance to make their voice heard. To that end, the township is investigating new ways to communicate with residents, using for example, mobile apps. An informed citizenry is an empowered citizenry. Increasing participation in government is never an easy or simple task, but the reward to me is worth the work.

Polls open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day.