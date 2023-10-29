County’s Adopt-a-Family program is in its 14th year

With the continued rising costs of food, the number of Somerset County families struggling to make ends meet will likely not decrease.

And as the holidays are just weeks away, the county is once again holding its annual Adopt-A-Family program, which is in its 14th year.

Since 2010, the Board of County Commissioners has been supporting the Adopt-A-Family program by helping to raise almost $300,000. In 2021, participating non-profit organizations received $26,245 through the Adopt-A-Family program, according to a press release through the county.

Residents can help feed their neighbors in need. A donation of $48 will feed a family of up to six, but any donation amount will be gratefully accepted.

In 2021, there were approximately 17,000 Somerset County food-insecure residents according to Feeding America.org.

This Thanksgiving, participating organizations, including the Food Bank Network and Feeding Hands Inc, hope to feed even more families to meet the needs of so many with the help of generous donations through the Adopt-A-Family program.

The Samaritan Homeless Interim Program (SHIP) and Franklin and Hillsborough programs primarily serve residents within those towns.

How to Donate

Residents can donate by sending a check or money order to any participating organization. Donors who pay by check should write “Adopt-A-Family” on the memo line and enclose a completed donation form in an envelope with their check. Donations postmarked by Saturday, Nov. 18, will help the most amount of people. To print an Adopt-A-Family form and view the mailing addresses, or donate via a QR code click on AAF2023.

Online donations will also be accepted. To learn how to donate online and for more information about the Adopt-A-Family program, visit AAF2023OnlineDonations.