The Pennington School announces ‘Forever Pennington’ campaign

The Pennington School has officially launched the Forever Pennington campaign, which to date will be “the most ambitious campaign” in the school’s history.

With a $50 million goal, the “Forever Pennington” campaign builds on the school’s core strengths and harnesses the momentum experienced in recent decades, allowing future generations of students to benefit from Pennington’s transformational education, according to the school.

The campaign embodies two key pillars which emerged from the school’s recent strategic plan: the student experience and faculty excellence.

These pillars translate into campaign priorities that will ensure The Pennington School’s continued success in inspiring students to reach for their dreams and develop individual excellence.

The student experience is front and center at The Pennington School, and donations to the campaign will bolster funding for financial aid and student assistance, signature academic and student leadership programs, and renovations to student housing.

“We have seen firsthand the impact that a Pennington education has on young people—our sons thrived and developed here in ways we thought we could only imagine,” said Kathy Rosa, co-chair of the Forever Pennington campaign and Pennington board of trustees member.

“Scholarships help create the dynamic, diverse community that is essential to this experience; and every family, every deserving student, should have access to these opportunities. We can’t think of a more important way to give back to Pennington.”

Faculty excellence is a critical element in Pennington’s community of learners, and the Forever Pennington campaign includes priorities focused on attracting and retaining the very best teachers.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the teachers and coaches I had at Pennington. The care, attention, and support each student is given is unequaled by other schools,” said Jordan Gray, Forever Pennington campaign co-chair and board member.

“We owe it to our faculty members to help them thrive professionally and as members of the Pennington community.”

That includes upgrades to faculty compensation, professional development opportunities, residential housing renovations, and new and updated experiential learning spaces.

The campaign aligns with the school’s master plan and will build upon its safe, beautiful, and community-centered campus to create an inspiring learning environment for students and teachers.

“From our strategic plan and landscape master plan, we identified the importance of creating a pedestrian campus at Pennington,” said Peter Tucci, chair of the board of trustees.

“Defining spaces that will bring our community together and create inspiring, collaborative learning environments is essential for realizing our vision.”

Priority campaign projects include renovations and expansion of the Old Main plaza, O’Hanlon Green, the School’s Makerspace, its small gym, and a new center for teaching excellence.

At the heart of the Forever Pennington campaign is a bold vision for the future that can guarantee that exceptional academic programs, inspiring spaces and experiences for students, and the growing and evolving physical campus remain financially sustainable for generations to come.

“The Forever Pennington campaign calls for each member of our community to be as bold as the school’s founders and as generous as those who first believed in and supported their vision,” Head of School William S. Hawkey said.

“We aim to create an enduring future for Pennington, honoring our history, values, and traditions, and supporting our mission to develop individual excellence in every student.”

Having distinguished itself as an extraordinary institution, The Pennington School is now poised to provide an even richer educational experience for future generations of students.

“Forever Pennington is about being stewards of a legacy,” said Charlie Brown, assistant Head of School for Advancement and Strategic Initiatives. “We are inviting every member of our community—Pennington alumni, parents, and friends— to join together and be part of this historic moment in the school’s history.”

For additional information on the campaign, please visit www.pennington.org/foreverpennington.