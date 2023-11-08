Bordentown’s Thespians ‘trick or treat’ for food donations

On Halloween, instead of asking for candy, the theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School (BRHS) went door to door gathering food donations for those in need. This year, the BRHS International Thespian Society (ITS) Troupe 6803 collected 1,826 pounds of canned and dry goods for St. Mary’s Food Pantry at 45 Crosswicks St. through their 2023 Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat Food Drive.

Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat is a community service program for New Jersey International Thespian Society member schools to collect canned and dry goods for local charities and food banks. Thousands of pounds of food were collected across the state by high school thespians, giving theatre students the ability to help their local community.

Since 2010, BRHS International Thespian Society Troupe 6803 has collected over 40,000 pounds of donations during the International Thespian Society’s Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat food drive. The students would like to extend their gratitude to everyone who donated.

The success of the 2018 to 2022 BRHS Trick or Treat Food Drives were recognized by the state of New Jersey with official proclamations and the 2018 award for Most Food Drive Donations Collected for the state of New Jersey. In 2010, the generous donations of the Bordentown community helped Troupe 6803 to surpass their original goal of 1,000 pounds – they donated 2,002 pounds of food that year. For this, BRHS ITS Troupe 6803 was awarded the 2010 Harvest Excellence Award by the International Thespian Society, the honors organization for high school theatre students.

The Bordentown Regional High School Theatre Club and Stage Crew are part of the International Thespian Society, an honor organization for students who excel in the theatrical arts. The BRHS Thespian Troupe 6803 has produced students who are not only performers, but directors, designers, technicians, leaders, and community activists. Their annual season of dramas, comedies, children’s theatre, musicals, festivals, and one act plays have garnered BRHS numerous awards and nominations from the New Jersey State Thespian Festival, the International Thespian Festival, the New Jersey Theatre Night Awards, and the Greater Philadelphia Cappies Awards. For more information on upcoming BRHS theatre performances, visit seatyourself.biz/brhs or email smorano@bordentown.k12.nj.us.