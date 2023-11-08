Cranbury: Incumbent leads Township Committee race

Incumbent Democrat Matt Scott is poised to secure a third term on the Cranbury Township Committee.

Scott and Republican challenger Joe Buonavolonta faced off in the Nov. 7 general election.

For the three-year term, Scott has received 571 votes and Buonavolonta has earned 524 votes. There have been two write-in votes cast, according to unofficial results reported by the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office as of Nov. 8.

The results from the Nov. 7 general election will remain unofficial until they are certified by the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office by Nov. 22.

The Township Committee currently consists of Mayor Mike Ferrante (D), Deputy Mayor Eman El-Badawi (D), Scott, Committeewoman Barbara Rogers (D), and Committeewoman Lisa Knierim (D).