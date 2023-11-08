FeaturedWindsor Hights HeraldWindsor News

East Windsor Township Council incumbent members to keep seats

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

The East Windsor Township Council will remain firmly in Democratic Party hands as the five incumbent Township Council members swept to victory in the Nov. 7 general election.

Democratic East Windsor Township Council members Anthony Katawick, Marc Lippman, Janice Mironov, John Zoller and Johnnie Whittington outpolled their Republican Party challengers by a margin of about two to one.

Katawick, Lippman, Mironov and Zoller will serve four-year terms. Whittington is filling out a two-year unexpired term created by the death of Councilman Alan Rosenberg.

Mironov and Lippman will begin their eighth consecutive terms on the East Windsor Township Council when it reorganizes in January. Zoller will begin his fourth term on Township Council. Katawick will begin serving his first full term. He was appointed to fill an opening after former Councilman Peter Yeager resigned.

According to unofficial results released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, Katawick was the top vote-getter with 3,294 votes. He was followed by Mironov, who earned 3,228 votes and Lippman with 3,215 votes. Zoller received 3,180 votes.

Republican Party challengers Paul P.J. Hummel, Anna Lustenberg and Steven Uccio were outpaced in their quest to unseat them. Hummel received 1,675 votes, Lustenberg to 1,692 votes and Uccio earned 1,601 votes.

In the contest for the unexpired term, Whittington received 3,179 votes. Republican Party candidate Bina Shah received 1,405 votes and Roger Power, who ran on a petition, got 279 votes.

The vote tallies are unofficial until the Mercer County Clerk certifies them. The vote tallies reported as of Nov. 8 include early voting and Election Day voting. Vote-by-mail ballots that were received after 8 p.m. Nov. 7 and provisional ballots have not been counted.

