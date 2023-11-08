Bordentown Register NewsBordentown News

Get ready to ‘Move it, move it!’

By: Submitted Content

Date:

Share post:

The children’s musical “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure,” with book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan, will be presented Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Bordentown Performing Arts Center.

The production will be performed by the award-winning theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School. Cookies and milk will be served following the 2 p.m. performance. The musical is suggested for children ages four through 10.

- Advertisement -

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onstage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, “Madagascar – A Musical Adventure” follows all of the crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”

Featured in the cast are sophomores Rylie Evans as Marty, Atlas Planas-Borgstrom as Alex, Gracie Tyler as Gloria, Adam Pollard as Melman, and Brynn Bowyer as King Julien. The cast also includes Sika Brenya, Sal Carr, Leah Eisele, Aidan Gould, Ceilidh Manigrasso, Alex Martucci, Jenna Schenone, Anmol Sidhu, Dylan Vaneekhoven, and Luke Williams.

The Bordentown Regional High School Theatre Club will also present the 2023 Parents’ Night Out on Nov. 18. From 6-9 p.m., children will enjoy a live performance of the play “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure” and snacks and games after the performance with the cast. Advance registration is required. Email smorano@bordentown.k12.nj.us for a registration link.

The Bordentown Performing Arts Center is attached to Bordentown Regional High School, and is located at 318 Ward Ave. in Bordentown.  For information on the performing arts at Bordentown Regional High School, visit www.bordentown.k12.nj.us, email bordentowntheatre@yahoo.com or call (609) 496-1452.

Submitted Content
Submitted Content

Stay Connected

493FansLike
70FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Bordentown News

Construction bids for Bordentown Township’s new municipal complex on the horizon

A presentation of the updated design of the new Municipal Complex to be built behind its current location...
Bordentown News

Bordentown’s Thespians ‘trick or treat’ for food donations

On Halloween, instead of asking for candy, the theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School (BRHS) went door...
Bordentown News

Bordentown voters headed to the polls Nov. 7

Voters in Bordentown Township and Bordentown City went to the polls on Nov. 7 and elected members of...
Bordentown News

County now recycling pizza boxes

Big news for pizza lovers (and everyone else too): Burlington County is now collecting pizza boxes as part...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Hightstown voters return incumbents to Borough Council

Windsor News
Hightstown Borough Council members Joseph Cicalese and Cristina Fowler...

Mercer County executive receives Gleeson Award

Hopewell News
Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space (FoHVOS) honored Mercer County Executive Brian...

East Windsor Township Council incumbent members to keep seats

Windsor News
The East Windsor Township Council will remain firmly in...

Popular news

Bordentown’s Thespians ‘trick or treat’ for food donations

Bordentown News
On Halloween, instead of asking for candy, the theatre...

Clara B. Douglas

Obituaries
Clara B. Douglas made her transition peacefully on Saturday,...

The Pennington School announces ‘Forever Pennington’ campaign

Hopewell News
The Pennington School has officially launched the Forever Pennington...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.