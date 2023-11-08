Get ready to ‘Move it, move it!’

The children’s musical “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure,” with book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan, will be presented Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Bordentown Performing Arts Center.

The production will be performed by the award-winning theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School. Cookies and milk will be served following the 2 p.m. performance. The musical is suggested for children ages four through 10.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onstage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, “Madagascar – A Musical Adventure” follows all of the crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”

Featured in the cast are sophomores Rylie Evans as Marty, Atlas Planas-Borgstrom as Alex, Gracie Tyler as Gloria, Adam Pollard as Melman, and Brynn Bowyer as King Julien. The cast also includes Sika Brenya, Sal Carr, Leah Eisele, Aidan Gould, Ceilidh Manigrasso, Alex Martucci, Jenna Schenone, Anmol Sidhu, Dylan Vaneekhoven, and Luke Williams.

The Bordentown Regional High School Theatre Club will also present the 2023 Parents’ Night Out on Nov. 18. From 6-9 p.m., children will enjoy a live performance of the play “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure” and snacks and games after the performance with the cast. Advance registration is required. Email smorano@bordentown.k12.nj.us for a registration link.

The Bordentown Performing Arts Center is attached to Bordentown Regional High School, and is located at 318 Ward Ave. in Bordentown. For information on the performing arts at Bordentown Regional High School, visit www.bordentown.k12.nj.us, email bordentowntheatre@yahoo.com or call (609) 496-1452.