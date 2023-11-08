Voters choose three Lawrence Township Council members in uncontested race

Lawrence Township voters re-elected incumbent Township Councilman John Ryan and elected two new Township Council members in the Nov. 7 general election.

Ryan and his running mates, Patricia Hendricks Farmer and Olympia I’Liou Perry – all Democrats – were unopposed in their quest for a four-year term on the Township Council.

The Republican Party did not field a slate of candidates.

Ryan, who is serving in the ceremonial role of mayor, will begin his second full term on Township Council when it reorganizes in January.

Farmer is making the leap to the Township Council from the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education. She is finishing a three-year term on the school board. She is currently serving as school board president.

According to unofficial vote tallies released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, Farmer was the top vote-getter with 4,565 votes. She was followed by Ryan, who got 4,526 votes and Perry, who received 4,475 votes.

The vote tallies are unofficial until the Mercer County Clerk certifies them later this month. The vote tallies include early voting and Election Day voting.

Vote-by-mail ballots that were received after 8 p.m. Nov. 7 and provisional ballots have not been tallied as of Nov. 8.

Township Council members Michael Powers and Catherin MacDuff did not seek re-election. Powers is completing his fifth term on Township Council, and MacDuff is filling out an unexpired term.