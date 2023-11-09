Princeton PacketPrinceton Packet News

Princeton Council awards contract to purchase high water rescue vehicle

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

The Princeton Council awarded a $257,773 contract to a Pennsylvania-based company for the purchase of a high water rescue truck to be used for rescue purposes.

The bid was awarded to Eastern Surplus & Equipment, which is based in Feasterville, Pa. It was the lowest responsible bidder.

- Advertisement -

A second bid of $334,936 was submitted by Fire Line Equipment LLC of New Holland, Pa.

The high water rescue truck would be used by the town’s Department of Emergency Services to rescue and evacuate motorists who become stranded by overflowing streams, officials said.

It would also be used to rescue occupants of homes and to transport people to the hospital during flooding and storm conditions. The town’s current emergency vehicles are not designed for such uses, officials said.

According to the bid specifications, the high water rescue truck would accommodate as many as 26 people. It would have ground clearance of 22 inches, and be able to ford water as deep as 50 inches.

“In ever increasing severe rainstorms due to climate change, these flooding situations are more common than ever,” said Michael Yeh, director of Princeton’s Department of Emergency and Safety Services.

Quaker Road, off Mercer Road, is periodically closed because of flooding from Stony Brook. River Road, off Princeton-Kingston Road/Route 27, also has been closed because of flooding from the Millstone River.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

1,436FansLike
7,706FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Princeton Packet News

Voters return incumbent Princeton Council members in uncontested race

Princeton voters returned incumbent Princeton Council members David Cohen and Leticia Fraga to their third terms on the...
Princeton Packet News

‘A legacy of love, unity and change’

The impact of Jim and Fannie Floyd is still being felt in Princeton today. The Princeton Community Housing (PCH),...
Cranbury Press News

Princeton voters approve $12.9 million school bond referendum

A proposed $12.9 million school bond referendum to address security and technology upgrades won overwhelming support from Princeton...
Cranbury Press News

Princeton voters choose one incumbent and two newcomers for school board

Princeton voters re-elected one incumbent school board member and chose two newcomers to fill three openings on the...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Voters return incumbent Princeton Council members in uncontested race

Princeton Packet News
Princeton voters returned incumbent Princeton Council members David Cohen...

Pennington man killed, passenger injured in single-car crash on Fackler Road

Lawrence Ledger News
A 78-year-old Pennington man was killed and his passenger...

‘A legacy of love, unity and change’

Princeton Packet News
The impact of Jim and Fannie Floyd is still...

Popular news

‘We liked him so much’

Lawrence Ledger News
Lawrence Township police Sgt. Robert Janoski Jr., who is...

Saving open space and history in one Big Bang

Bordentown Opinion
by Alison Mitchell, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation "Our...

Voters elect Lawrence Township school board members

Lawrence Ledger News
Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education members Michele...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.