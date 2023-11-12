East Windsor Police blotter

A 69-year-old East Windsor Township woman was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer saw her vehicle weaving in the area of Sussex Lane and Copeland Court at 10:05 p.m. Nov. 8. She failed field sobriety tests and was processed and released.

A 22-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving after he was found asleep in his car with the engine idling in the Windsor Liquors parking lot at 10:10 p.m. Nov. 3. He was also charged with possession of a false government document for allegedly having a fake driver’s license in his possession. He failed field sobriety tests and was processed and released.

A 31-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after his vehicle was observed weaving on Devonshire Drive at 5:05 a.m. Nov. 1. He failed field sobriety tests and was processed and released.

A 19-year-old Ewing Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking items valued at a combined $304.27 from Walmart Oct. 26. He was processed and released.