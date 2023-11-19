Hopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

Hopewell Township Police blotter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A Trenton resident was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and other motor vehicle violations following a motor vehicle stop on Washington Crossing-Pennington Road near Scotch Road Nov. 9. The driver failed field sobriety tests. The driver was processed and released.

A Philadelphia woman was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and other motor vehicle violations following an investigation on Wrick Avenue Nov. 4. The woman allegedly showed signs of intoxication and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. She was processed and released.

Thieves smashed the passenger side windows on two vehicles and grabbed several items, including a pair of Apple airpods and a Coach handbag, while the vehicles were parked in the trail parking lot at Rosedale Park Nov. 4. A wallet was stolen from a third vehicle, whose owner had left it unlocked.

A Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Trenton Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Pennington Road near the I-295 entrance ramp Nov. 2. He was processed and released.

A victim reported that his debit card information had been compromised and his card number was used to make purchases totaling $155.95 in Brooklyn, N.Y. The incident was reported Nov. 2.

A Birch Street resident was scammed out of $300 by a caller who pretended to be a co-worker Nov. 2. The person on the phone convinced the victim to buy gift cards and to provide the codes on each card to them. It was later determined that the person on the phone was impersonating the victim’s co-worker and the incident was a fraud.

Two Fabrow Drive residents reported the theft of their driver’s licenses, which they had last seen Oct. 17 and Oct. 18. The victims reported having traveled during that time period, and the only thing missing from their wallets were their licenses. The incident was reported Oct. 31.

