Man attempts to rob woman at North Harrison Street bus stop

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Police are looking for a man who threatened a woman with a knife in an attempted robbery while she was waiting at a bus stop on North Harrison Street Nov. 7, according to the Princeton Police Department.

The woman told police that a man approached her and asked for money. When she refused, he allegedly pulled out a knife, held it in front of her and again asked for money, police said. The woman ran away.

The would-be robber was described as a Black man in his 30’s, police said. He was about 5-feet-7 inches to 5-feet-8 inches tall, and had short to medium length black hair and a short beard.

He was wearing dark framed glasses or sunglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black shirt underneath, and sweatpants, police said.

