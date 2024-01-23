Princeton PacketPrinceton Packet News

Princeton Police blotter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

A victim reported the theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked on Leigh Avenue. The theft was reported Jan. 15.

A 24-year-old Princeton woman was arrested on outstanding warrants totaling $2,250 from the Robbinsville Township and East Windsor Township municipal courts after she was stopped for speeding on Nassau Street Jan. 14. She also received several motor vehicle violation summonses. She was processed and released.

A shoplifter stole eight men’s wool beanie-style hats valued at $544 from a store on Nassau Street Jan. 13. He put the hats underneath the back of his jacket and left the store without paying for them.

A victim reported the theft of credit cards and debit cards from two purses that had been left in the trunk of her vehicle while it was parked on Alexander Street Jan. 11. The victim and her friend began receiving notifications that someone had attempted to use the credit cards and debit cards at several stores at the Nassau Park Pavilion shopping center in West Windsor Township.

A 29-year-old Toms River man who was wanted on a warrant from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office turned himself in to police Jan. 11. He was processed and released to the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone stole the catalytic converter from a Harris Road resident’s vehicle while it was parked in her driveway. She reported the theft Jan. 11.

