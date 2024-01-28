Committee taps Lozito to fill former mayor’s vacant seat

The Bordentown Township Committee has a new member.

Kelly Lozito, who has served on the township’s Planning Board and Environmental Commission, was selected to fill the unexpired term of former Mayor Stephen Benowitz, who stepped down from his post on Dec. 31, 2023 citing health concerns, at a committee meeting on Jan. 22.

According to New Jersey statute, the Bordentown Township Democratic Committee had to submit three names to the Township Committee for potential replacements for Benowitz. They submitted Lozito, Sonya Lopez, and Roger Schneider.

During the meeting, Committeeman Bill Grayson nominated Lozito to fill the vacancy and Deputy Mayor Aneka Miller seconded the nomination. The committee unanimously voted for Lozito.

Mayor Eugene M. Fuzy swore in Lozito with her family by her side.

“Thank you for the committee and mayor for allowing me this opportunity,” she said after she took her seat on the dais, noting Benowitz’s dedication to the township.

“… I’ll do my best in this position, I’m particularly interested in working on behalf of our younger citizens. As a mother of two children and a Girl Scout leader, I’ve seen what our young people are capable of doing when provided with the right environment, best opportunities and strong support.

“… I look forward to working in 2024 and beyond.”

Lozito will serve as liaison between the Committee and the Bordentown Regional School District Board of Education, parks and recreation and youth sports oversight. She will serve as the first liaison to Scouting where she will engage the younger generation, Fuzy said.

The new councilwoman will serve Benowitz’s unexpired term through 2024.