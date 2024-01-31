FeaturedWindsor Hights HeraldWindsor News

‘A prestigious honor’

By: ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

Congressman Andy Kim (D-3) has recognized the public achievements of Deep Joshi with an official certificate of Congressional recognition.

Joshi, who is a health administration major at the Rutgers University Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy and grew up in Hightstown and East Windsor, received the certificate in person from Kim on Jan. 12.

- Advertisement -

“It has been a prestigious honor receiving a congressional commendation from Mr. Andy Kim. It is a privilege being recognized for my work and accomplishments in cricket, entrepreneurship, TED and contributions to society,” Joshi said, in a statement.

“I would like to thank my parents, family, and friends for their continuous support in reaching this milestone.”

In 2023, he founded TEDxHightstown with the hope to inspire local youth and younger generations to build upon or learn new ways to further their own ideas in business, life, education and social media.

Joshi has been playing professionally in Minor League Cricket (MiLC) and currently plays for Manhattan Yorkers.

He previously earned a spot on the Under 19 (U19) national team to represent the United States at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in 2019.

Kim after presenting Joshi with the Congressional certificate said in a social media post on Instagram, “Awesome to celebrate a budding superstar and Rutgers University student with a Congressional certificate at Friday’s town hall! Deep has represented our nation on the world stage with the U.S. Cricket team and doing great work as the founder of TEDxHightstown. Keep making New Jersey proud!”

ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

876FansLike
624FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Hopewell News

‘We are deeply saddened’

Hopewell Theater, a venue with deep building history and roots in Hopewell Valley, is closing its doors. On...
Lawrence Ledger News

Creation of passive park in the works for former Sheft parcel

Plans are in the works to create a passive park area that would lead to the new trail...
Princeton Packet News

Princeton had its own Tea Party 250 years ago

More than 60 people crowded around a small bonfire at the Princeton Battlefield State Park to commemorate the...
Windsor News

East Windsor Police blotter

A 27-year-old Trenton man was charged with criminal mischief Jan. 17 for allegedly damaging the paint on a...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Lawrence Township man attempted to break into charging Tesla

Princeton Packet News
A Lawrence Township man has been charged with attempted...

West Windsor Township Police blotter

Princeton Packet News
A Philadelphia man was arrested on outstanding warrants from...

Hopewell police investigate burglary and attempted burglary at Hopewell Village Square

Hopewell News
A burglary at Antimo's Italian Kitchen and an attempted...

Popular news

Common calendar, Packet papers, Jan. 26

Bordentown Calendar
Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS),...

Janet Denaci, 71

Obituaries
September 10, 1952 – December 15, 2023 Janet Denaci, age...

Hopewell police investigate burglary and attempted burglary at Hopewell Village Square

Hopewell News
A burglary at Antimo's Italian Kitchen and an attempted...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.