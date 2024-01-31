Congressman Andy Kim (D-3) has recognized the public achievements of Deep Joshi with an official certificate of Congressional recognition.

Joshi, who is a health administration major at the Rutgers University Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy and grew up in Hightstown and East Windsor, received the certificate in person from Kim on Jan. 12.

- Advertisement -

“It has been a prestigious honor receiving a congressional commendation from Mr. Andy Kim. It is a privilege being recognized for my work and accomplishments in cricket, entrepreneurship, TED and contributions to society,” Joshi said, in a statement.

“I would like to thank my parents, family, and friends for their continuous support in reaching this milestone.”

In 2023, he founded TEDxHightstown with the hope to inspire local youth and younger generations to build upon or learn new ways to further their own ideas in business, life, education and social media.

Joshi has been playing professionally in Minor League Cricket (MiLC) and currently plays for Manhattan Yorkers.

He previously earned a spot on the Under 19 (U19) national team to represent the United States at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in 2019.

Kim after presenting Joshi with the Congressional certificate said in a social media post on Instagram, “Awesome to celebrate a budding superstar and Rutgers University student with a Congressional certificate at Friday’s town hall! Deep has represented our nation on the world stage with the U.S. Cricket team and doing great work as the founder of TEDxHightstown. Keep making New Jersey proud!”