Bordentown Regional High School’s theatre program to present ‘The Addams Family’

By: Submitted Content

Date:

Bordentown Regional High School’s theatre program will present “The Addams Family” in February.

The Addams Family, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

Performances will be presented on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Bordentown Performing Arts Center.

The Bordentown Regional High School cast stars students Aidan Bramley as Gomez, Brynn Bowyer as Morticia, Atlas Planas-Borgstrom as Wednesday, Adam Pollard as Fester, Luke Williams as Lucas, Sika Brenya as Grandma, Kavya Gandhi as Pugsley, Rylie Evans as Alice, Adam Palmer as Mal, and Ryan Haje as Lurch. Leah Eisele, Nina Guidotti, Genevieve Schenone, and Kayla Stubenazy-Rose are featured as Dancestors, and the Addams Ancestors are played by Candise Davis, Angela Deleso, Austin Faison-West, Aidan Gould, Madelyn Jones, Alicia Kitner, Wren Magby, Alex Martucci, and Rylan Phillips.

The Bordentown Performing Arts Center is attached to Bordentown Regional High School, and is located at 318 Ward Avenue in Bordentown. The Bordentown Performing Arts Center is a 942-seat facility whose goal is to bring local, regional and world-renowned cultural performances to their community. It is a perfect place for audiences of all ages to enjoy an afternoon or evening of dance, music or live theatre.

For information on the performing arts at Bordentown Regional High School, visit www.bordentown.k12.nj.us, email smorano@bordentown.k12.nj.us or call (609) 496-1452. For tickets to The Addams Family, visit www.seatyourself.biz/brhs.

Submitted Content
Bordentown Calendar

Common calendar, Packet papers, Feb. 2

Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides...
Hopewell News

‘I am honored and excited’

The Hopewell Valley Regional Board of Education (HVRBOE) has appointed John Slotman as its newest member for a...
Bordentown News

‘This renaming honors both his sacrifice and his life’

The Senate Transportation Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Sen. Troy Singleton that would designate the bridge, located in...
Hillsborough News

‘The more questions you ask, the more information I can get out’

Hillsborough Mayor Robert Britting Jr. has been inviting the community to take their questions to him directly, making...

