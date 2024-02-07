Lawrence LedgerLawrence Ledger News

Lawrence Township swears in two new police officers

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Two newly-minted police officers were ceremonially sworn into office at the Lawrence Township Council’s Jan. 16 meeting.

Police officers Enosh Brobbey and Andrew Tziarris-Over, who graduated Jan. 12 from the Cape May County Police Academy, were sworn into office by Mayor Patricia Hendricks Farmer.

Brobbey was born in Ghana and moved to the United States with his family in 2013. He became a naturalized citizen a few years later, noted Police Chief Christopher Longo.

He earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Mercer County Community College. He is studying for a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Rider University, with minors in political science and homeland security.

Tziarris-Over is a great addition to the Lawrence Township Police Department, Longo said. He grew up in Lawrence and graduated from Lawrence High School in 2020.

He worked as a Class I special police officer in the Ocean City Police Department. He is working toward a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, Longo said.

The Cape May County Police Academy is a residential police officer training facility, Longo said. The recruits live at the academy from Sunday night through Friday night. The training program is five months long.

The use of personal cellphones, WiFi and computers by the police recruits is banned while they are in residence at the academy, Longo said.

“We want them to be professional, knowledgeable, physically fit and confident. That’s exactly what the Cape May County Police Academy trained them to be,” he said.

Longo said the director of the Cape May County Police Academy called him to praise the “outstanding” quality of police recruits that Lawrence has sent to the academy over the past 18 months calling them “some of the best recruits” they have had come through the academy.

“He gave us a compliment about our screening and hiring process,” Longo said.

“I am very proud of that.”

