The Pennington School holds inductions in world languages and arts

The Pennington School recently recognized students for their exceptional achievement in world languages and the arts.

Pennington School families and faculty gathered in Wesley Forum on Monday, Jan. 8, to recognize the juniors and seniors as they were being inducted into seven different societies of distinction.

Comprising the inductions were World Language Honor Societies: French National Honor Society, German National Honor Society, Latin National Honor Society, and Spanish National Honor Society; and Arts Honor Societies: National Art Honor Society, International Thespian Society, and Tri-M Music Honor Society.

Following a welcome address from Head of School Bill Hawkey to open the program, Scott Peeler, dean of academic affairs, gave a brief overview of the requirements for membership to these prestigious societies. A special instrumental performance helped punctuate the evening’s celebration.

Moyang (Eliza) Zou and Xiaona (Jenny) Zhu performed a duet, each playing an erhu, a Chinese two-stringed bowed musical instrument similar to a fiddle.

A list of the inductees, arranged by state or country and hometown, followed by their grade level and honor societies, follows.

California
Fremont: Maryam Darwish, 12, Art

New Jersey

  • Belle Mead: Lisa (Nico) Wang, 11, Art
  • Bordentown: Anirudh (Anir) Suren, 11, Spanish
  • Ewing: Micah Bowser, 12, Thespian
  • Hillsborough: Mykaela (Kae) Sanders, 11, Thespian
  • Lawrenceville: Olivia Cano, 11, Spanish; Sophia Murphy, 12, French
  • Pennington: Simonne Blunt, 11, Spanish; Dustin Liu, 11, Spanish; Lucas Medina, 11, Music; Shreya Mookherjee, 11, French, Art, and Thespian; José Ponce de León, 11, German and Spanish; Dhruv Ramaswamy,11, Music; and Lucas Sweetman, 12, Spanish;
  • Princeton: Maya Brooke, 12, German; Nina Feder, 11, French; Mari Grandbouche, 11, Thespian; Alexander Marinzoli, 11, Thespian; Natsuki (Nana) Miller, 12, Spanish and Music; Jinxuan (Ethan) Qi, 11, Latin; Alice-Mithali Singh, 11, Thespian; Xiaona (Jenny) Zhu, 11, Music; Dingtong Aimee Zou, 11, Latin
  • Princeton Junction: Gabriella DiRusso, 12, German, Music, and Thespian
