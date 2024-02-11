Meet Chief at ‘Tail’-gate Party and Open House

The Burlington County Animal Shelter is partnering with Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter to host the Ultimate “Tail”-gate Party and Open House on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11. From noon to 3 p.m. residents can tour the shelter and meet several of the amazing dogs and cats available for adoption or foster. There will also be football and animal-themed games and activities, and all adoption fees will be waived that day.

Among the available pets visitors can meet is Chief, a 10-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who is now the shelter’s longest dog resident. He was surrendered twice by his owner, first in June 2021 and again in January 2022, after his owner briefly re-adopted him. Chief is described by a foster family as “the most loving, caring and patient dog” who has been great with both adults and children of all ages.

Information and photographs of all the shelter’s available dogs and cats can be found online at https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/1446/Available-for-Adoption.

Residents who are unable to adopt or foster can still help the shelter and the animals housed there by following the shelter’s social media and spreading the word about the amazing dogs and cats living there.

Animal lovers can volunteer their time to help with shelter tasks, make financial donations or give the shelter needed supplies. For more information, including a wish list of needed items, visit https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/168/Animal-Shelter.