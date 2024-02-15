Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 1 near Quakerbridge Road

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 1/Brunswick Pike on Valentine’s Day, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

Police were called at 6:40 p.m. to investigate the report of a crash that involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian in a southbound lane on Route 1/Brunswick Pike on Feb. 14.

The 39-year-old driver of the vehicle and its passengers were not injured, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The identity of the pedestrian is not known.

All southbound lanes on Route 1/Brunswick Pike were closed between the Quakerbridge Road overpass and the crash scene during the investigation, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the Lawrence Township Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s Serious Collision Response Team.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Lawrence police Detective Dean Sawasky at (609) 844-7125 or by email to dsawasky@lawrencetwp.com.